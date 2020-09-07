The pinnacle of the World Well being Group (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus mentioned that the coronavirus pandemic is just not the final. RT…

“Historical past teaches us that illness outbreaks and pandemics are, in truth, a part of life,” he mentioned.

In accordance with the WHO consultant, the world neighborhood wants to start out getting ready for a brand new pandemic at present as a way to be ready for it much more than earlier than.

Earlier, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, former chief sanitary physician of the Russian Federation, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko referred to as for bettering the World Well being Group.

In the meantime, the variety of detected instances of coronavirus an infection worldwide exceeded 27 million. Over the whole time, greater than 18 million sufferers have recovered, over 882 thousand folks have died.