The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the UK to initially abandon plans for a rapid mass vaccination of citizens against the coronavirus.

WHO Spokesman Margaret Harris in an interview with the Broadcasting Corporation BBC explained that for now, vaccinations should be limited to only the most vulnerable categories of citizens, so that even more people around the world can get access to the drug.

“We believe that countries […]we need to guarantee access to the drug for others, ”said Harris. According to her, this approach will be correct not only from a moral point of view, but also from an economic point of view.

Earlier, the director general of (WHO) Tedros Adan Ghebreisus reported that now vaccines against COVID-19 are distributed unevenly: most of the drug was purchased by rich states. The uneven distribution of vaccines will cost the global economy $ 9 trillion, he said.