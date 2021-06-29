World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adan Ghebreyesus, during the Small Island States Health Summit, urged the global community to learn from the current COVID-19 situation to prepare for new epidemics and pandemics. His words lead TASS…

The head of the organization stressed that it is necessary to do everything possible “to prevent, identify and respond quickly to them.” Strong primary care and health coverage can help.

In his address, Gebreyesus also noted the vaccine inequality. Most low-income countries still have not received enough COVID-19 vaccines, and 77 percent of all vaccinations are in 10 countries, he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Australia, Chairman of the UN Global Partnership for Sanitation and Water, Kevin Rudd, warned people around the world about the threat of an eternal pandemic. He noted that the Indian subcontinent is home to nearly a quarter of humanity, but world leaders are focusing on fighting COVID-19 outbreaks and new variants in their countries. In his opinion, countries with an excess stock of drugs should provide them for the vaccination campaign.