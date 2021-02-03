A work team from the World Health Organization (WHO) has traveled to Wuhan (China), the city where the coronavirus was first detected, to analyze the origins of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 and that has already caused more than 103 million infections and more than 2 million victims.

Scientists displaced to the Chinese city They acknowledge having discovered information “never seen before” and hope that it will allow them to focus their research on the true origin of the disease.

One of the experts, Peter Daszak, has explained that are studying various critical points in the development of transmission in the city, such as the Huanan seafood market, where the first known infections occurred. There, in addition to interviewing managers and employees of the market, they are collecting samples to try to achieve their goal. “They are sharing data that we have not seen before. In these data we find small clues that make us think that we are getting somewhere ”, Daszak has stated.

Another of the points visited has been the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a center that has high-security laboratories where people work with coronavirus and other dangerous diseases, such as Ebola. This place was, at the time, the object of criticism by the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who considered that they were the cause of letting the virus escape. Nevertheless, WHO scientists, who have visited the building for four hours, have stressed that, at the moment, they have no answers.

“We have asked about the hypotheses of the participation of the laboratory in this but, simply, we will follow the evidence that the data give us. They take us where they take us ”, the American scientist added.

One year of waiting and fourteen days of quarantine

The mission carried out by the WHO team is being controlled by the Chinese Government. The scientists, who have had to wait a year to obtain authorization that would allow them to access the Wuhan Institute of Virology, are isolated from the population and have had to keep a rigorous two-week quarantine.

In fact, attention on isolation has increased, as they recently visited a museum showing how the citizens of Wuhan dealt with the virus. Despite the fact that the most critics disapproved of the action, considering that they were breaking the isolation, the WHO workers argued that it was a “fundamental” part of the investigation.

Impartiality questioned

There are analysts who question the independence of Dr. Daszak, as he has a long working relationship with the aforementioned Institute of Virology. In this sense, the zoologist has defended his independence in the process and has praised his work working for more than 15 years in the Chinese center.

“It will last forever”

Finally, Daszak has regretted that finding the origin of the disease does not mean the end of it, since due to the new variants of the virus “we will have to live with it forever.”

“This virus infiltrates humans and then it will become endemic. But we hope to find vaccines that work and, in this way, to be able to face the disease and reduce its damage “, It’s over.