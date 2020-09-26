GENEVA (dpa-AFX) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a massive further increase in the death rate from the coronavirus. The number of two million fatalities is unimaginable, “but not impossible,” said emergency aid coordinator Mike Ryan on Friday evening in Geneva. The WHO expects the number of one million reported Covid deaths to be reached in the coming week.

The massive further increase can be averted, said Ryan. All measures would have to be implemented worldwide and rigorously: hygiene, wearing masks, keeping your distance, testing, contact tracing, quarantine and more.

“The question is: are we ready multilaterally to act together globally in such a way that we control this virus instead of that it controls our fate?” he said. “If we do not do this and do not develop the nature, scope and intensity of our cooperation, then, I fear, we will have to adjust to such a number – and regrettably possibly a larger one.”

The WHO has established an international partnership under the name COVAX, in which more than 150 countries participate – but so far not the USA and China. This involves financial support for the research of currently nine vaccination candidates as well as medication and a fair distribution of successful funds to all those in need, regardless of the solvency of their governments./oe/DP/fba