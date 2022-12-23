Amendment 126, enacted at the end of 2022, has the greatest merit of paving the way for the revocation of the primary expenditure ceiling, writes Élida Graziane Pinto. repeal of the cap on primary expenses, which will occur with the enactment of a complementary law on a future “Sustainable Fiscal Regime”. The imminent end of the ceiling, created by Amendment 95, of 2016, allows a relatively comprehensive balance of the six years of its tumultuous validity.

At first, it is necessary to remember that distributing – in a politically legitimate and technically planned way – the burdens and bonuses of state action over time is the raison d’etre of fiscal rules.

In Brazil, such an effort is particularly complex. The country is not able to legitimately order priorities through planning, nor is it able to equate its structural distributive conflict in relation to the regressive tax matrix and the opaque and unlimited flow of financial expenses.

Due to the lack of a future concept that mobilizes the economy’s productive forces, there is no socioeconomic development that allows overcoming short-term impasses. Inequality aggravates the budgetary chaos and is also intensified by it, above all because under-taxed wealth finds very safe, opaque and high remuneration in the public debt, while adjustments are promised selectively and exclusively aimed at containing primary expenditures.

Immersed in a dialectic tension, planning and controlling should be complementary challenges of budgetary dynamics. In an ideal scenario and far from Brazilian practice, the evaluation of errors and irregularities in the past cycle should allow learning and improvement for the next stage.

While the Executive should primarily plan and implement what was planned, the Legislative should stand out for its ability to impose limits and demand results throughout the processes of elaboration and execution of budgetary laws, comprehensively inspecting accounts and public policies.

Between the ideal and the real, however, there is a long and almost impassable distance. The fiscal ban on planning the common future of our life in society makes the extreme concentration of income at the top invisible and natural. So that there is no reflection on the collection options and on the financial expenses, the focus of the Brazilian fiscal rules was reduced only to the attempt to contain the size of the State, reducing it proportionally over time.

The desired product was not only a financial-budget tightening, but above all a temporal tightening of public policies. The rigid and inept rule of fiscal limitation imposed on government action was doubly strategic, because it shifted society’s distributive conflict only to the list of primary expenditures and also because it allowed Congress to absorb the primordial political power to release exceptions, drop by drop, through short, contingent amendments to the Constitution.

On the one hand, the linear restriction on the global volume of primary expenditures operated as a strong inhibitor of the size of the State so that there was no pressure for tax collection proportional to the contributory capacity of the wealthiest and also so that the market could remain the preferential supply of goods and services, regardless of how essential they were. On the other hand, the ceiling acted as a strong inducer of the balkanized treatment of public resources in the budget cycle, since it empowered the short-term dimension of parliamentarians to the detriment of medium and long-term planning.

Those who benefited from the cap will not easily relinquish the gains achieved with it in the regime that replaces it, precisely because they aim to keep this powerful instrument for arbitraging inequality within the public budget.

Planaltices is a weekly column about Brazilian politics. The texts are written by collaborators of the PEX research group (Executives, presidents and cabinet politics), linked to the Center for Legislative Studies (CEL) of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG). Coordinated by political scientist and UFMG professor Magna Inácio, the column is simultaneously published by DW Brasil and reverberated on the PEX blog.

The text reflects the opinion of the author, not necessarily that of DW.