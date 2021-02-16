GENEVA / NAIROBI (dpa-AFX) – According to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco production in Africa has increased by a tenth within six years. While the global production of tobacco leaves fell by almost 14 percent between 2012 and 2018, it rose by more than ten percent in Africa over the same period, the WHO said in a report on Tuesday. In addition, the area on which tobacco is grown has grown by 3.4 percent in Africa. According to this, the east of the continent contributes around 90 percent of Africa’s tobacco production.

According to the WHO, tobacco causes around eight million deaths worldwide every year. It is true that there has been progress worldwide in the fight against cigarettes and other tobacco products. However, tobacco consumption is increasing in Africa: In the WHO Africa region – which includes most of the African countries – the consumption of cigarettes increased by 52 percent between 1980 and 2016, as the “Tobacco Atlas” shows. The WHO./yyzz/DP/mis said that this is primarily due to the rising income of people and the aggressive marketing of the tobacco industry as well as less government regulation