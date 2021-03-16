The World Health Organization will discuss the problems with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. The Security Committee will meet on March 16, Izvestia TV channel reports.

Specialists will study cases of thromboembolism in those vaccinated.

Vaccination with AstraZeneca was suspended in Germany, Italy, Norway, Iceland, France, Denmark, Latvia, Ireland, Romania, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Latvia. The authorities of these states made a similar decision, guided by precautionary measures.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.