“Countries should increase taxes on alcohol and sugary drinks.” This is the invitation launched by the World Health Organization (WHO), which today published new data which shows that at a global level the tax rate “applied to unhealthy products such as alcohol and sugary drinks” is “low”. The majority of countries, the UN health agency reports, “do not use taxes to encourage healthier behaviours”. To help them with this, the WHO is also publishing a technical manual on the policy and administration of alcohol taxes.

“Globally, 2.6 million people die every year from alcohol consumption and over 8 million from an unhealthy diet. Implementing taxes on alcohol and sugary drinks will reduce these deaths,” notes the WHO .

The WHO also offers an overview of the current situation: half of the countries that tax sugary drinks – it explains – also tax water, which is not recommended by the WHO. Although 108 countries are currently taxing some type of sugary drink, globally, on average, the excise tax represents only 6.6% of the price of the product. At least 148 countries have applied excise taxes on alcoholic beverages at the national level. However, adds the WHO, “wine is exempt in at least 22 countries, most of which are in the European region. Globally, on average, the share of excise duties on the price of the best-selling brand of beer is equal to 17.2%.For the best-selling brand of the best-selling type of spirits it is equal to 26.5%.

A 2017 study showed that taxes that raise alcohol prices by 50% would help prevent more than 21 million deaths over 50 years and generate nearly $17 trillion in additional revenue. A figure that “is equivalent to the total annual public revenue of 8 of the largest economies in the world”, highlights the WHO in a note. “Taxing unhealthy products creates healthier populations – comments Rűdiger Krech, director of WHO Health Promotion – It has a positive ripple effect on the whole society: fewer diseases”, on the one hand. And on the other “revenue for governments, to provide public services. In the case of alcohol, taxes also help prevent violence and road accidents”.

Countries like Lithuania, which increased taxes on alcohol in 2017 to reduce consumption, have reduced deaths from alcohol-related diseases, the WHO reports. Lithuania increased alcohol tax revenue from €234 million in 2016 to €323 million in 2018 and saw alcohol-related deaths fall from 23.4 per 100,000 people in 2016 to 18.1 per 100,000 in 2018. Research shows that taxing alcohol and sugary drinks helps reduce the use of these products and gives companies a reason to make healthier products. At the same time, the tax on these products helps prevent accidents and non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. A recent Gallup poll, conducted in collaboration with WHO and Bloomberg Philanthropies, found that the majority of people polled in all countries would support increasing taxes on products such as alcohol and sugary drinks. WHO recommends that excise duties apply to all drinks of this type.