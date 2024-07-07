Abdullah Abu Daif (Gaza)

Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization, warned that many hospitals in the Gaza Strip have stopped working due to the severe fuel shortage, calling for the urgent reopening of the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of fuel, food, water and medical supplies to the Strip.

Harris said in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that currently only 15 out of 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip are operating, most of them partially, while the European Gaza Hospital, one of the largest hospitals, has completely stopped operating, and the lack of fuel has led to the closure of 3 field hospitals out of 10 operating in the Strip. Margaret Harris pointed out that the large-scale military escalation in Rafah is disrupting work and hindering field medical teams, which increases the suffering of civilians in the city, while 34 people have died due to malnutrition and dehydration.

She said: “From October 7th to June 26th, 987 attacks on health care facilities were documented in the occupied Palestinian territories. In Gaza, there were about 475 attacks, killing 764 people and injuring 967 others, and more than 512 attacks occurred in the West Bank.”