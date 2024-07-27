Abdullah Abu Daif (Rafah)

Children in Gaza are facing a number of health challenges due to the ongoing bombardment, destruction of infrastructure for clean water and sanitation, overcrowding, ongoing displacement, malnutrition and lack of sleep due to the horror they are experiencing, said Dr. Margaret Harris, WHO international spokesperson.

Margaret Harris said in statements to Al-Ittihad that the organization has monitored the spread of many infectious diseases among the population, especially those that cause diarrhea, throat and lung infections, and skin infections, while food shortages pose a serious challenge to children’s health and lives.

She stressed that the World Health Organization called for an urgent ceasefire to provide unrestricted access to all Gaza residents by health and humanitarian partners to allow for a significant expansion of disease prevention and control interventions.

She said that the organization is working urgently to provide relief to children through 4 centers that are still operating, where 113 children suffering from severe malnutrition have been admitted to educational centers, and since October 7, 2023, 995,000 cases of acute respiratory infections have been recorded, in addition to 577,000 cases of diarrhea.

77,958 cases of rash, 10,038 cases of impetigo, 11,214 cases of chickenpox, and 107,000 cases of acute jaundice syndrome (suspected hepatitis A) were detected. Cases of meningitis and mumps were also suspected.

The organization noted that repeated evacuation orders and ongoing hostilities make it even more difficult for people with chronic diseases.

Regarding polio specifically, I, along with UNICEF, UNRWA and partners, appealed to all parties to support polio eradication efforts by ensuring that all children are vaccinated against the disease.

The day before yesterday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that the organization will send more than one million doses of polio vaccine to Gaza, and it will be distributed over the coming weeks to prevent children from becoming infected, after the virus was detected in samples of sewage water in the Strip.

“Although no cases of polio have been reported so far, without immediate action, it will only be a matter of time before thousands more children become infected and become unprotected,” Ghebreyesus said.

He added: “Children under the age of five are most at risk of contracting this virus, especially infants under the age of two, due to the disruption of regular vaccination campaigns as a result of the ongoing conflict for 9 months.”

In this context, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned yesterday of the spread of polio and other diseases among the displaced population in the Gaza Strip.

The ministry said: “The increasing number of displaced people and their overcrowding without water and between areas where sewage flows, where waste is piling up, and without the availability of personal hygiene materials, makes things very conducive to the spread of the polio virus and other diseases that spread like wildfire among the displaced.”