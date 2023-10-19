Of Ruggiero Corcella

The World Health Organization has created a guide to help countries regulate AI to harness its potential and minimize risks

The introduction:Artificial intelligence holds great promise for health, but it also brings serious challengesincluding unethical data collection, cybersecurity threats and the amplification of bias or misinformation says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.

So? You need to know its strengths and weaknesses. And above all, understand how to navigate the intricacies of AI regulations in the healthcare field. For this reason, the WHO, after the document of Global Digital Health Strategy 2020-2025 has decided to publish a new document on Artificial Intelligence. This new guide will help countries regulate AI effectivelyto exploit its potential, both in the treatment of cancer and in the detection of tuberculosis, while minimizing the risks, adds Tedros.

A great transformative power that requires caution The new publication lists the main regulatory considerations on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for health. The publication highlights the importance of establishing the safety and effectiveness of AI systems

quickly making appropriate systems available to those who need them and promoting dialogue between stakeholders, including developers, regulators, manufacturers, healthcare professionals and patients. With the increasing availability of health data and the rapid advancement of analytical techniquesWhether machine learning, logic-based or statistics-based, AI tools could transform healthcare.

Last May, the WHO itself had warned and asked for caution in the use of Large language models tools generated by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to protect and promote human well-being, human security and autonomy and preserve public health. LLMs include some of the fastest growing platforms such as ChatGPT, Bard, Bert and many others that mimic the understanding, processing and production of human communication.

The advantages of AI: from specialist consultations to radiological images WHO recognizes the potential of AI to improve health outcomes by strengthening clinical trials; improve medical diagnosis, treatment, self-care and person-centred care; and integrate the knowledge, skills and competences of healthcare professionals. For example, AI could be useful in contexts where there is a lack of medical specialistsfor example in the interpretation of retinal scans and radiological images, among many others.

However, Ai technologies, including large language models, are being rapidly deployed, sometimes without a full understanding of their performance, which could benefit or harm end users, including healthcare providers and patients. When using health data, AI systems may have access to sensitive personal informationwhich requires strong legal and regulatory frameworks to safeguard the privacy, security and integrity, which this publication aims to create and maintain.

Six areas of intervention on Artificial Intelligence In response to the growing needs of countries to responsibly manage the rapid rise of AI health technologies, the publication outlines six areas for regulating AI for health.

•To promote trustthe publication points out the importance of transparency and documentationfor example by documenting the entire product life cycle and monitoring development processes.

•For risk managementissues such as intended use, continuous learning, human interventions, training models, and cybersecurity threats need to be addressed comprehensively, with models made as simple as possible.

•External data validation and clarity on the intended use of AI help ensure safety and facilitate regulation.

•Commitment to data qualityfor example through rigorous evaluation of systems before release, which is essential to ensure that systems do not amplify biases and errors.

•The challenges posed by important and complex regulationssuch as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States of America, are addressed with particular attention to understanding the scope of the jurisdiction and the requirements of consent, at the service of privacy and data protection.

•Promote collaboration between regulatory bodies, patients, healthcare professionals, industry representatives and government partners can help ensure that products and services remain compliant with regulations throughout their lifecycle.

The importance of data for training AI not to discriminate Artificial Intelligence systems they are complex and depend not only on the code with which they are built, but also on the data on which they are trained, which come, for example, from clinical contexts and interactions with users. Better regulation can help manage the risks that AI amplifies

biases in the training data

. For example, it can be difficult for AI models to accurately represent the diversity of populations, leading to biases, inaccuracies or even failures.

To help mitigate these risks, regulations can be used to ensure that attributes, such as gender, race, and ethnicity, of the people in the training data are reported and that the datasets are intentionally made representative. The new WHO publication aims to outline key principles that governments and regulators can follow to develop new guidelines or adapt guidelines existing on AI at national or regional level.