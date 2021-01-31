The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in the world has exceeded 102 million, reports RIA News with reference to the information of the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the organization, the exact number of infections at the moment is 102,083,344.2 million 209 thousand 195 patients have died.

The first place in the world in terms of the number of infected is occupied by the United States – more than 25 million, followed by India (more than 10.7 million) and Brazil (more than 9 million). Russia is in fourth place.

Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that 18,359 new infections were detected in the Russian Federation per day.

Recall that at the end of 2019, the Chinese authorities reported an outbreak of a disease caused by a new type of coronavirus in Wuhan. On March 11, 2020, WHO announced a coronavirus pandemic in the world.

Recently, WHO experts arrived in Wuhan to determine the causes of the disease.