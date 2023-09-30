In terms of healthcare, we can do worse than what we saw during Covid: we can dig deeper

“We must not repeat the mistakes of the past when the next pandemic hits,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, “We know that other health threats will emerge”. WHO is a UN agency.

For the reasons indicated by Guterres, the World Health Organization (WHO) has proposed to the 194 member countries to share all patient data, analyses, studies, processing and vaccines implemented in the event of a new pandemic, ergo to concentrate the possible strategies in the WHO which, being able to have a global overview of the situation, would in theory have an overall vision of the phenomenon. Beautiful!

Too bad that, as is known, the WHO is not a super partes body. Most of the funds from the World Health Organization, but also those from the EMA, the European medicines agency, and the FDA, the American medicines agency, come from the pharmaceutical industry. A clearly preponderant number of scientific research, studies, experiments and analyzes in the healthcare sector are also financed by pharmaceutical companies, or rather by the drug industry, creating a monstrous conflict of interest that only the Czechs don’t see. If the WHO is financed by the 194 UN member countries with fixed contributions based on GDP, most of the Real funding comes from voluntary contributions from private individuals through donations, on average more than 80% of the annual annual budget.

So last September 18th 11 countries, Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, formally opposed the proposal with a letter canceling the strategy.

“As you know, the issue of the negative impact of unilateral coercion,” the 11 countries write, “is an essential issue for our peoples. A third of the population world is affected by these illegal measures. There is ample evidence, including from UN sources, of the heavy toll taken by targeted unilateral coercive measures to the ability of countries to achieve sustainable development and to make further progress in protecting the right to health of their respective populations”.

They are essentially saying that the centralized coercive measures imposed on their countries, in many cases developing countries, have proven to cause more harm than good. And they accuse that there was no real will on the part “of a small group of developed countries to engage in meaningful negotiations to find compromises, imposing unfair practices that purport to impose a kind of ‘veto’ on certain issues, and even pretend to do so, preventing discussion in the framework of intergovernmental negotiations.” Proposal rejected. The UN closes the session by talking about a historic agreement on global health. In reality, the proposed framework did not gain everyone’s support and was quashed.

Subscribe to the newsletter

