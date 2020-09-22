The World Health Organization (WHO) keep going checking for solutions to end COVID-19. One of her last performances has been that of approve a protocol to authorize clinical trials phase III that will test the efficacy of medicinal herbs in the battle against disease.

As reported ‘Science Alert‘, this line of action aims to enable the technical capacity of Africa’s scientists to carry out adequate trials that guarantee the quality, safety and efficacy of traditional medicines in line with international regulations.

Approved by a regional commission

The establishment of a committee for surveillance of data and safety of clinical trials of herbal remedies: “As in other areas of medicine, solid science is the only basis for safe and effective therapies of traditional medicine, “said Prosper Tumusiime, director of the group for universal health coverage of the WHO regional office for Africa.

The protocol has been approved by a regional commission of 25 WHO members, the African Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the African Union Commission for Social Affairs.

Debate on traditional medicine

The use of the traditional medicine against coronavirus has generated much debate. The main reason is because its efficacy is not approved and causes a false sense of security resulting in a possible increased risk of spread.

That was the case in Indonesia. Part of its population took refuge in the medicinal herbs or in promoted drinks as capable of curing disease or boosting the immune system. Some of them were driven in the social networks, but others even from government sources.