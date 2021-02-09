The heads of the team of researchers from China and the team of international experts sent by the WHO to investigate the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, offered their results in Wuhan. Their conclusions give a broader picture of how the virus spread in December 2019, but they do not clarify the most important doubts about the origin of the pandemic.

Researchers delegated by the Chinese government and the team of experts sent by the World Health Organization (WHO) say that the first case with the virus of which they are certain was registered on December 8, 2019. And the first case related to the Huanan market in Wuhan dates from December 12.

The clarification was offered by Dr. Liang Wannian, leader of the Panel of Experts in response to COVID-19 of the National Health Commission of China, in the middle of the press conference offered by the leaders of the joint mission in Wuhan, China, east February 9, 2021. Hence one of the conclusions presented by the researchers this Tuesday: the virus that triggered the pandemic that has claimed at least 2.3 million lives to date, SARS-CoV-2, is began to register in Wuhan at different points, some unrelated to the Huanan seafood market or other markets, and there is no information of its existence before December 2019.

Wannian went further: “Based on research on available information from different countries, we have discovered that the circulation of Covid-19 could have been earlier than the first reported case, by a few weeks.”

The conclusions of the panel of researchers did not offer great revelations about the origins of the virus. Dr. Wannian explained the work methodology, based on the groups and the phases into which the team of 17 Chinese experts and 17 international researchers from ten countries sent by the WHO was divided.

Wannian explained that his conclusions are drawn from the review of scientific literature, epidemiological records from different regions of Hubei province, blood banks, reports from health personnel and, among other sources, research that has been done in different parts of the world. The expert said that while they found no animals positive for the virus, they continue to support the idea that bats and pangolins are the most likely hosts for the virus and that they could be at some point in the chain of transmission to humans.

The four hypotheses of how SARS-CoV-2 reached humans

Peter Ben Embarek, leader of the international team and director of the WHO program specialized in food safety and zoonoses, explained that during their research they considered four hypotheses about the origin of the virus.

The first indicates that an animal could have transmitted the virus directly to humans. The second says that the introduction of the virus could have occurred through an intermediate species, where the virus could have adapted, and finally passed to humans. The third option suggests that the virus could have been stored in the supply chain of frozen animals and from there have been transmitted to humans. And finally, the researchers inquired about the possibility that the virus had been manufactured in a laboratory.

Embarek insisted that they accepted all the hypotheses to clear up any doubts, but concluded that based on the available information and the systematic review of the arguments that have been developed in this regard, the fourth hypothesis was “extremely unlikely.” For the WHO team, the hypothesis of a virus manufactured in a laboratory is ruled out.

The supply chain, on the other hand, remains a research point. “We know that the virus can survive in conditions found in these cold, frozen environments, but we don’t really understand whether the virus can be transmitted to humans,” Embarek said at the news conference.

Regarding live animals as a source of transmission, Dr. Wannian said that more than 11,000 tests have been carried out on animals and none have been positive for the virus. Similarly, researchers have tracked databases on animal disease reports in different provinces of China and have found no matches with SARS-CoV-2.

Finding the origin of Covid-19 is “a job that will take years”

Part of the researchers’ work was focused on visiting the first points of the outbreak and interviewing the first people in contact with the disease. Embarek insisted on the difficulty of his task and said that the expectations exceed the field work. “When you go to meet one of the first patients, you imagine that it is someone with strange tastes, who goes skiing or has exotic pets, but the people we met spend most of their time on the Internet, they have office hours”, said the investigator at the close of the press conference.

Peter Ben Embarek, a member of the team sent by the WHO to Wuhan, China, to investigate the origins of Covid-19, presents a diagram of the possible paths that the virus may have followed to reach humans. February 9, 2021. © Aly Song / Reuters

The team arrived in Wuhan on January 14, and after two weeks of quarantine, they visited key sites from the beginning of the outbreak, such as the Huanan Seafood Market, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Zoologist Peter Daszak told Reuters last week that the goal of this mission was not primarily to find the source of the virus, but “to identify the next steps to find the gaps.” For another member of the team, infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer, it will take years to understand the origins of Covid-19.

