A team of world experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, did not rule out the possibility of a virus leak from the laboratory. Reported by the Mirror.

Experts working on behalf of the World Health Organization (WHO) have concluded their visit to a major virus research laboratory in the Chinese city that was the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak a year ago. A team of scientists spent nearly four hours at the well-guarded Wuhan Institute of Virology trying to figure out how the first person contracted the disease, which has killed more than 2.2 million people worldwide to date.

British scientist Dr. Peter Daszak said the researchers are getting data “that no one has seen before.” He also stressed that everything “really got off the ground.” Despite the fact that the Wuhan laboratory has denied claims that the outbreak at the end of 2019 was due to an internal leak of the virus, in his first interview since arriving in the country, Dr.Dashak said that such a theory was not excluded.

“If there is data that points to a hypothesis, we will follow the data, we will follow the evidence to which it leads us. If they lead us to the seafood and cold chain market, we will follow. If they bring us to a wildlife farm or bird markets, we will go there. If they lead us to the laboratory, we will go there. Everything is considered, and we remain impartial, ”the scientist said.

China has been accused of hiding the outbreak, trying to silence the doctors who tried to raise the alarm, and belatedly informing the world about what happened. The PRC was also blamed for obstructing an external investigation into the origin of the virus. Beijing, in turn, tried to question the notion of the Chinese origin of the coronavirus, pointing to the import of frozen food as a channel.

Construction of the Wuhan lab began in 2003 after an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), referred to in the media as SARS.