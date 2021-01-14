World Health Organization specialists arrived in Wuhan in Central China, reports TASS.

It is reported that a group of WHO experts will investigate the causes of the emergence of the new coronavirus.

It is noted that before starting work, specialists will be quarantined.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the coronavirus pandemic was caused by separate outbreaks of the disease in different regions of the planet, and China was simply the first to inform about the detection of COVID-19 on its territory.

We will remind, at the end of December 2019, the Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of the disease caused by a new type of coronavirus. She was recorded in Wuhan city, located in Hubei province. On March 11, WHO announced the COVID-19 pandemic in the world.