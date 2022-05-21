Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.- An element of the National Guard, identified as Octavio B., was arrested after being charged with the crime of aggravated rape committed against a woman in the customs area of ​​the Ciudad Juárez airport.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crimes for Gender Reasons and to the Family in the North Zone formulated the accusation against the element of the GN, Octavio B, for the crime of sexual assault.

The control judge, who issued the arrest warrant, issued preventive detention and set the hearing to link the process for next May 24 at 11:00.

GN abuses a woman

It was last Sunday, May 15, when the National Guard agent, who is originally from Acapulco, sexually assaulted a woman whose identity remains reserved in order to avoid stigmatization and revictimization.

The events occurred inside the Customs Office of the Ciudad Juárez International Airport.

The arrest of the accused took place four days after the attack; that is, last Thursday, May 19, on Hermanos Escobar Avenue, at the intersection with Los Esteros Street, in the border city of the state of Chihuahua.