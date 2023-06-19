Armed assaults on pedestrians and convenience stores are unleashed, but now the death of a woman who was murdered after being assaulted at the checkout of a supermarket in the Reforma neighborhood is added. Almost daily, convenience and grocery stores are robbed by criminals and arrests by Municipal Security authorities are rare. Now they not only robbed the supermarket, they also made an attempt on the life of a working woman.

What else are waiting for the municipal authorities to act! If they find themselves exceeded, they should tell the state government and surely the support of the National Guard can be managed, but the Mazatlecos cannot, nor should they, continue to live exposed to crime, which without any qualms not only steals the goods, but also it also threatens the lives of workers.

Another situation that municipal authorities urgently need to pay attention it is in the speed in which motor vehicles circulate in Mazatlán. It is common for a large part of the drivers to travel above the allowed speed limit and, in addition, they do not respect the traffic lights when they are about to change color. At dawn yesterday, everything indicates, as mentioned by authorities and rescue bodies, that two young people who were traveling on a motorcycle died in a curve at the height of Pinitos beach.

Apparently, the excessive speed in which they were traveling caused them to lose control of the unit, have an accident and both lose their lives. Perhaps the authorities may already be considering monitoring the streets and fining those who exceed the speed limits. It is not fair that two young people are no longer with their families today.

The Catholic Church is concerned about the insecurity that exists in the country. Forced disappearances are an everyday issue and there is no consolation for relatives and friends of victims of this crime. At Sunday mass, the Bishop of Mazatlan, Mario Espinosa, touched on the subject again and prayed for the victims and relatives who are experiencing this ordeal. Tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., the Cathedral bells will ring, as in other regions of the country, for justice and peace.

The Department of Public Services in Mazatlan, In charge of Karla Camacho, it should have a strategy to make the public lighting service on the city’s avenues more efficient, since it is a way of persuading the commission of a crime.

Traveling through avenues such as Juan Pablo II and General Pesqueira become a risk due to the darkness that prevails in those areas, coupled with the scant police surveillance. Mayor Édgar González should pay attention, since insecurity rates in the port have skyrocketed in recent weeks and have already claimed the life of one person.

yesterday was the Father’s day and the restaurants looked packed, as well as the pantheons. The economic recovery on these holidays is very positive for the city’s commercial sector.

We recommend you read:

The tourists are coming and the monuments on the boardwalk continue to deteriorate

There are bumps in life…

Judge kidnapping, message to the Court!

#takes #care #Mazatlecos