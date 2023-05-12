The World Health Organization (WHO) declared, this Thursday (11), the end of the international emergency for the outbreak of monkeypox, declared in July last year due to a disease that affected at least 87 thousand people in 111 countries. countries, with 140 deaths.

The decision was announced at a press conference by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the day after the emergency committee meeting that reviewed the situation of the outbreak on a quarterly basis, whose cases have decreased by 90% in the last three months.

The international emergency for this disease, caused by a virus of the human smallpox family present especially in rodents in nature, but also in primates, comes to an end six days after the WHO did the same in the case of the Covid-19 pandemic, also in response to decreasing cases and deaths, leaving only the high alert level for polio.

“I am pleased to declare that monkeypox is no longer an international emergency, but as with Covid-19, that does not mean it is no longer a public health challenge,” Tedros said today, noting that “ the virus still affects communities in all regions, including Africa”, where the disease is endemic.

The Ethiopian expert added that the disease continues to pose risks for certain patients, such as those with the HIV virus, while the fact that it continues to spread among people traveling internationally “shows that the threat remains”.

For this reason, Tedros appealed to national health networks to maintain their capacities for screening and diagnosis of possible cases “in order to act quickly if necessary”, strengthening their integration in health systems.

At the same conference, the vice president of the emergency commission for monkeypox, Nicola Low, recalled that the first cases of the outbreak occurred a year ago (in the United Kingdom) and that the peak of infections was in July and August.

“Since then, the reduction in the number of infections has been impressive, as a result of the action of public health networks, international cooperation and the affected communities,” he said.

Many of those affected were men who have sex with men (medicine typifies behavior rather than sexual orientation for maximum objectivity), which led the WHO to fear that the outbreak would lead to cases of discrimination and homophobia as in the past has occurred with the HIV, although Tedros acknowledged today that this problem was less pronounced than expected.

“We feared violent reactions against the most affected communities that did not materialize in general terms and we are grateful for that”, he declared.

In the last three weeks, only 200 cases have been reported worldwide, down 34% from the previous 21 days.

In the ten months of the outbreak, America ended up being the region that declared the most infections, with more than 59,000 cases, followed by Europe (25,000) and Africa (1,500), the latter continent where outbreaks of the disease have already occurred. over the past four decades.

By country, the ones with the most confirmed cases were the United States (30,154), Brazil (10,940), Spain (7,551), France (4,146), Colombia (4,090), Mexico (4,010) and Peru (3,800).