Cisco Garcia’s story is impressive. But meeting him in person even more. The mark he leaves is palpable and, after talking to him, he changes my day and week completely. I don’t walk, I glide, I float. Guilt: the overwhelming energy it gives off a convinced unstoppable. Perhaps some have seen him on Instagram (he accumulates a large legion of followers, including myself), others may remember him because of his tragic accident. Many, because of his career in chair tennis or because of his book Unbreakable. Be that as it may, approaching him is the best way to extract the necessary attitude to undertake any challenge in this life, small or large.

Some call them vitamin people. If I could define a ‘vital’ college program, Cisco García would be one of the core subjects. To locate ourselves: we are talking about a tennis player, lawyer and passionate about sports in particular and life in general whose fall made him even more unstoppable than he already was. A nerve, a fuse, a restless ass. A passionate snowboarder who fell asleep and woke up thinking about jumping. That December 28, 2015 he made a jump whose fall took him directly to the helicopter.

It was not the fault of the jump in question (he had done it many other times), but of a scarce bed of snow and hard as concrete that did not cushion what, in other circumstances, might not have been so serious. It was not the case. something serious was happening “because I played and didn’t feel”. From then on, in addition to falling in the snow, he could have fallen into bitterness, but nothing could be further from the truth. Cisco doesn’t care for anything or anyone. The recovery, he does not hide it, It was not sew and sing. And that, at first, as usually happens to those who suffer this type of spinal cord injury, he was overcome with euphoria.

The three months after that are usually decisive and the hope -or the ghost of hope- of a recovery made him believe in a miracle: moving his legs. Then comes the moment that is harder than the fall itself. You have to accept. “This is what I have. They are not going to change it for me, even if I cry or kick”, Cisco explains to me in an interview that I want to share with you today. Accepting is not giving up. Accepting is not conforming. ok is understand your new circumstances and adapt to them to live a new life as full or more than the previous one. As dynamic or more.

Then begins a second phase in which he is clear that he wants to live to the fullest and do what he had always done. Travelling, playing sports, driving and, in short, moving. He realized that the barrier wasn’t his legs. “It was easier than I thought” Explain. And a person tells you that for weeks I couldn’t do anything alone: showering, dressing, undressing, going to the bathroom, etc. The key to adopting that unstoppable mood: “not compare what you did with how you did things before”.

In his mind there was only one way to live: free. And to that freedom he pays a sincere tribute every day. Accompanied permanently by a wheelchair, Cisco was clear: “My fight was to be free again”. And that does not remove the chair. On the contrary: the sum. She did not want to waste a second in going back to doing everything that she liked the most and that began with To be autonomous. Being able to drive alone was essential in that conquest and raised his self-esteem again.

What seemed difficult was actually a matter of practice. Uncomfortable at first, like going to the beach and seeing them and wanting them to access it. At the second, at the third, at the fifth, that obstacle or that discomfort ceases to be. freedom is a value which he has not renounced because it is part of his essence. Stopping going to the beach to avoid this ‘deployment’ would not have been the solution nor would he have been himself. “Fear must be faced. Because at home it would have been a ball”, share. In the end, it simplifies the tennis player, it’s the same, even if it takes a little more work.

Once he recovered his normal life or, rather, the previous one, Cisco began almost without realizing it a new professional stage that moved him further and further away from law firms and brought him closer to a new great passion: wheelchair tennis. His popularity grows as his successes, which also opens up new challenges and pressures to deal with. Because there are always obstacles to face. Dedicate yourself to tennis and live from it, a reality. To be happy, definitely.

He has achieved it. If you ask him when was the last time sadness invaded him when he saw himself in a wheelchair, it will go back to 2016. A fighter is always looking for new challenges and that is what he has done. Look at what you could do and do it. A life lesson that you can now listen to in the new season of Unstoppable, the podcast, and also see it in the YouTube channel. If you are looking to trace the day, the week, the month… perhaps this is a good way to achieve it. Big Cisco.