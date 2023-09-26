The speculations about the alleged military coup d’état that the rightist, Jair Bolsonaro, tried to carry out to prevent the return of the left to power, gather every day with new revelations.

The person who has given the most clues has been the lieutenant colonel, Mauro Cid, the person closest to Bolsonaro. He was his shadow and the one who knew the most about the life and miracles of the former president.

In his confessions of more than 12 hours to the Police, the soldier, in order to obtain house arrest, revealed that Bolsonaro, after the defeat at the polls, summoned the three military commanders to prepare a coup d’état.

Of the three high commands, only the Navy would have supported the operation, something confirmed today by the rest of the Armed Forces. This has led to a series of comments favorable to the Army as a whole that would have stopped Bolsonaro’s coup impetus.

Those who know the military more closely are not entirely sure that the failure of the coup was due to the Armed Forces’ sense of responsibility.

The person who shed light on the intricate and complex failed coup d’état prepared by Bolsonaro today was the journalist Ricardo Noblat in his blog. Metropoles. The veteran journalist reveals the news that, in reality, the one who saved Brazil from entering the tunnel of a new military dictatorship was the United States Government.

The journalist quotes verbatim the commander of the aeronautics, Almir Garnier, who had written for his troops using maritime vocabulary: “We do not always manage to do what we want, sail towards the safe harbor in a straight line… And we have to do it in accordance with “what we learned to contour hurricanes.” And as if to console his coup troops he adds: “Know, however, that we will get there. It may take a while, but we’ll get there. What matters is that we are united.”

The journalist of Metropoles reveals that Bolsonaro asked President Biden for help to get re-elected. Emissaries of the US president visited Brazil to tell military commanders that there would be no support for the coup. At the same time, ambassadors from several European countries warned that Brazil would be isolated internationally in the event of a coup breakout.

The revelations destroy the thesis that was attempted to be established that it was the military who had stopped the coup impetus of the retired captain. In truth, it is becoming clearer every day that if it had been up to the military high command without international pressure, the coup would have been two steps away from being carried out.

What is becoming increasingly evident is that the military was closer to supporting the coup prepared by Bolsonaro than it seemed.

In reality, it was with Bolsonaro when, from the end of the dictatorship to today, the military came closest to governing the country again. And they were doing it under a cloak of legality since it had been Bolsonaro who had grafted them into the State, placing more than 6,000 of them in the Government.

As Boechat comments, recognizing the truth is not being unfair to the military, who “are not poor people who against their will ended up dragged by Bolsonaro. “They joined the attempted coup of free and spontaneous will.”

The journalist of Metropoles he ironically emphasizes: “The military supported the military coup. With him they returned to power through the vote and they did not intend to leave power. The Pope is Argentine, but God still has a weakness for Brazil.”

The sea of ​​revelations that emerge every day are destroying the narrative that it was the military who would have stopped Bolsonaro’s coup impetus. On the contrary, it would have been better for them to remain in power and if it were possible through voting, even better.

Now that the coup has failed and that the high military commanders could end up in jail, there is beginning to be a movement on the part of the Army commander who did not support the coup, to get closer to the progressive Government of Lula who in his two previous mandates always achieved a balanced relationship with the Armed Forces.

The revelations will force greater alert so that the embers that may have remained dormant from coup attempts do not once again set fire to the already fragile Brazilian democracy.

If it is true, as Boechat recalls, the saying that God is Brazilian, it is also true that the God of freedom and the God of thunder exist. And in times of ecological scares, it is better to be alert so that new winds of military storms do not once again bury a democracy like the Brazilian one, conquered with so much sweat and shocks.

