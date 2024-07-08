The mobilisation against Marine Le Pen’s party worked. Although the National Rally (RN) was the favourite, it ended up in third place (with 143 seats), behind Ensemble (Macron’s party) (168) and the left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front (182).

In the first round, the far right had won in half of the districts. It turned a large part of France dark blue:

But the vote shifted in the second round. RN was overtaken in many regions where it had won in the first round, defeated by Ensemble or the New Popular Front (NFP).

The first step towards this change was the withdrawal of voters. Before the second round of voting, dozens of candidates from the NFP and Ensemble – where they were competing with the far right and had come third in the first round – withdrew. The aim was to encourage their supporters to unite their votes in a single alternative against Le Pen. And it worked. The voters coordinated.

Which voters formed the cordon?

The surveys allow us to better understand how the vote was coordinated in each constituency, according to the candidates who ran.

One of the most repeated duels was between the far-right RN and the centrists of Ensemble. And faced with this dilemma, and according to Ipsos data, voters on the left of the NFP voted massively for Macron’s party. This was the case for 72%, compared to 25% who were hesitant or abstained, and 3% who would have switched from the left to vote for the far-right.

Voters from the moderate right also formed a cordon: 53% of Republicans voters in the first round voted for Ensemble in the second, compared to 26% who chose the RN as their second choice.

Another relevant focus was the constituencies that pitted right-wing and far-right candidates against each other. There, Macron’s voters chose to vote overwhelmingly for Les Républiques (79%), as did those on the left (70%).

The third focus was on the districts where the RN was up against a candidate from the NFP. In this case, it was also important to know which party the left-wing candidate belonged to: would there be the same coordination with a socialist as with a candidate from La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s most radical party?

According to Ipsos, the majority of centrists chose to vote for the left rather than the far right. They did so especially when the NFP candidate was a socialist or an ecologist, giving them 54% of their votes (compared to 15% for the RN). But also with a candidate from La France Insoumise (43% to 19%).

Many voters on the moderate right also preferred the left over the RN. When the Republican voters had to choose between the NFP and the RN, they were divided into three almost equal groups: 36% were hesitant or abstained, 36% voted for the RN, and 26%-29% voted for the left.

Vote count confirms coordination against far right

We analysed the 351 constituencies where a far-right candidate from the RN faced a candidate from the NFP, Ensemble or Les Républiques. When the number of candidates in the first round was reduced to two, both alternatives gained votes in these constituencies, but with very different intensities: the far-right gained 7 points on average per constituency and its rivals, 23 points.

As the graph above shows, in 99% of the duels, the RN’s rival has seen its support rise more than the far-right party. There are extreme cases, such as the first constituency of the Pyrénées-Atlantiques department, where Ensemble went from 27% of the votes in the first round to 67% in the second, an increase of 40 points.

In general, as the polls suggested, coordination has been greater when the RN’s rival was a centrist or moderate right-wing candidate, although coordination with left-wing candidates is also evident.

What now? The possible majorities

Sunday’s results cleared up one unknown – the far right will not govern with an absolute majority – but left another: Who will? The numbers do not give a majority to any bloc, neither the left nor Macronism. The way is open to a grand coalition between the two, if they are able to agree on a prime minister and form a stable and lasting government.

One of the alternatives would be a deal between Macron’s supporters and the left without Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who has about 78 of the 182 seats of the New Popular Front (although some did not stand under the party’s name). But that centre-left’s total of 272 seats falls short of the majority of 289. To be viable, they need the support of the moderate right, the Republicans, or a handful of other supporters.

