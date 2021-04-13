On Saturday, “Darius” was stolen from his enclosure in Stoulton. The Guinness Book of Records named the 1.29 meter long animal in 2010 as the largest rabbit in the world.

D.he largest rabbit in the world was stolen in England. As the police from West Mercia in Central England announced, the 129 centimeter long giant rabbit disappeared from its owner’s enclosure in Stoulton on Saturday evening. The officials are now looking for the thieves. The German giant, as the rabbit breed is called, goes by the name “Darius”. The brown and white animal was named the largest rabbit in the world by the Guinness Book of Records in 2010.

“Darius is too old to procreate now. So please bring it back, ”wrote its owner Annette Edwards on Twitter. She spoke of a “very sad day” and offered a reward of 1000 pounds (around 1150 euros) finder’s reward.

In 2018 Edwards had withdrawn the then eight-year-old “Darius” from the public. He should enjoy his well-deserved retirement away from media appearances in his home. Darius’ son Simon died in 2010 on a flight across the Atlantic to his new owner. After a few months it had grown to 90 centimeters and would later be longer than its father.