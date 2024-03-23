How the news of Sebastiano Visintin's environmental interception and the story of Sebastiano's pregnancy and abortion leaked Liliana Resinovich in 1993? The truth emerged during the last episode of the television show Fourth Degree.

Discussing the news in the studio were her husband Sebastiano Visintin and the Resinovich family consultant. The latter, the Doctor Maranohe explained that it was the brother Sergio Resinovich to spread Sebastiano's wiretap, because the man is using every weapon in his possession to reach the truth. All he and the family want is to find out how Liliana died.

Immediately afterwards, came the comment from Visintin that was said disgusted. That of the pregnancy and abortion of 1993, in his opinion, would not be relevant in the investigations. Man only finds right one intimate secret of a now deceased woman, has been told to everyone. She then explained that she had not never knew the truth about that child. Lilli had confessed it to him and he had accompanied her to have the abortion. However, she suffered from it and she would never tell him who her father was and he would never ask her questions, respecting her privacy.

For the family, however, it would be an important detail. In the wiretap, Liliana's husband states that perhaps that son was Claudio Sterpin's. Why would he say something like that if he always claimed that he was unaware of the relationship between his wife and the man? Indeed, he has always accused Sterpin of having done so invented everything. Precisely for this reason, his brother Sergio accuses Sebastiano of having always lied. What is the truth? What relevance will this story have in the investigation into Liliana Resinovich's death?

For the moment, we await the full report from second autopsy on the body of Liliana Resinovich after exhumation. The judge drew up 25 points which will need to be clarified and which never found an answer in the investigations. Among the most important questions are the time of death and the manner. Did Liliana Resinovich take her own life or did she die at someone's hands?