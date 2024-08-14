Abdullah Abu Daif (Rafah)

Margaret Harris, the international spokesperson for the World Health Organization, revealed that children in the Gaza Strip are facing a major health crisis due to the ongoing war, the destruction of infrastructure, the lack of clean water and sanitation, overcrowding, ongoing displacement, malnutrition and the inability to sleep due to the horror they face.

Harris told Al-Ittihad that infectious diseases are spreading widely among the population, including those that cause diarrhea, throat, lung and skin infections, while food shortages are a serious challenge that affects the health and lives of children.

The World Health Organization announced a number of measures taken to deal with the health crisis in Gaza, stressing the need to reach a truce and unrestricted access to all Gaza residents by health and humanitarian partners to expand the scope of interventions in the field of disease prevention and control.

Harris explained that about one million cases of acute respiratory infections, 577,000 cases of diarrhea, 103,385 cases of lice and scabies, 77,958 cases of skin rash, 10,038 cases of dermatitis, 11,214 cases of chickenpox, and 107,000 cases of “acute jaundice syndrome” suspected of being “hepatitis A” were recorded, in addition to suspected cases of meningitis and “mumps”.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, cases of infection have been recorded at surgical sites due to the absence of infection control methods, poor sanitation, and a shortage of sanitary materials in health facilities.

According to the WHO spokeswoman, repeated evacuation orders and ongoing attacks are increasing the suffering of people with chronic diseases because they are unable to receive the necessary care.

Harris called on the organization’s partners to support polio eradication efforts by ensuring that all children are vaccinated against the disease at every opportunity.