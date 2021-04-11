The head of the Russian office of the World Health Organization (WHO) Melita Vuinovich, in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, spoke about the dangers of new COVID-19 mutations for Russians.

The available evidence suggests that some of the newly identified options of concern may have increased transmission compared to previously circulated options, she said.

The representative of the organization noted that the likelihood of re-introduction of the virus and resumption of infection will continue to persist in each country, and it will need to be constantly monitored as COVID-19 circulates between and within countries.

Vujnovic suggested that there would be high risks of export and import of the virus between countries as a result of international travel. However, the impact on countries will depend on many factors, including whether there is persistent local transmission and whether health systems are operating at full capacity.

Earlier, Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, predicted a decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 in Russia. The specialist believes that with an increase in the rate of vaccination and maintenance of precautions, “the incidence will remain at the current level or, possibly, lower in the middle or late spring.”