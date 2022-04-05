One of the lines of investigation of espionage to the government of Sinaloa is “friendly fire”, because it was in the current administration when they placed ten secret cameras and microphones in the office of Governor Rubén Rocha and in the offices of his Secretaries of Government, Finance and wellness.

Another additional fact in this line of “friendly fire” is that there was complicity of the security managers and the people who placed the espionage devices, otherwise they would not have been able to go unnoticed and have access to the most guarded and intimate places of the Palace. of government.

After the governor’s office, the two most important offices are the Secretaries of Government and Finance, information is power, it was surely what they were looking for with the espionage cameras and microphones, to have first-hand decisions and strategies.

In addition, it is fully known that the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza, and the Minister of Finance, Enrique Díaz, are the closest and most trusted by Governor Rubén Rocha, they are the two big operators. In the case of the Secretary of Welfare, Ruth Díaz, she has great relevance for being the bridge with the federal government.

We have first-hand information that the first week of November of last year, when the current administration just started, they carried out an intense search for these surveillance devices, they checked the most important offices and places, so they confirm that it was clean and without secret chambers.

Very attentive because if they have detected the date on which the espionage equipment was placed, they will surely find those involved and later with those who had them placed. There is no room for naivety here, these types of operations are carried out by characters with a lot of political and economic power, there are few of that level, the list must be two or three names.

Sinaloa. Today, at 5:00 p.m., will be the national closure of the campaign prior to the popular consultation for the revocation of the mandate on Sunday, April 10. For the event in Culiacán they are citing the Aquatic Park, located in the Puente Negro area, there will be the concentration of support for President López Obrador.

Although the event is being convened and organized by the association Que Sigue la Democracia, the presence of the national president of Morena, Mario Delgado, is also expected, it definitely gives strength to the local event, but it will surely see pending issues such as the rough waters of the party and the alliance with the PAS. There will be a note.

Outstanding. The Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, met yesterday with the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez, and will surely also have a meeting with the Secretary of Foreign Relations, as part of the preparations for his departure to Madrid.

They confirm that indeed the ambassador Quirino Ordaz Coppel will leave for Spain next weekend, also that he said goodbye to Mazatlan, although they specify that he did not coincide with the boxer Óscar de la Hoya, who vacations on the Mexican beaches with his partner .

Schedule. This morning at 9:00 a.m. will be the Orange conference of the state president of the Citizen Movement, Sergio Torres, who will surely be addressing the issue of the revocation of the mandate next Sunday, it will be interesting.

political memory. “The excellence of a government is not judged by its order”: Lao-tzu.