The attacks were carried out from October 7th to November 4th and resulted in 504 deaths and 459 injuries

The WHO (World Health Organization) said this Sunday (November 5, 2023) that it had documented 102 attacks on health centers in the Gaza Strip since October 7, when the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. According to the World Health Organization, the attacks resulted, as of Saturday (Nov 4), in 504 deaths and 459 injuries. They were registered in 39 facilities and 31 ambulances.

“More than half of the damaged health centers and hospitals are in Gaza City”, said the organization in the X (formerly Twitter). “WHO calls for active protection of civilians and health centers”, he added.

The WHO released an infographic about attacks on health centers:

In the 5th (2.nov), a bombing in the area outside the Al-Shifa Hospital, located in the North Rimal neighborhood, in Gaza, left 15 dead and at least 50 injured, including employees of the medical teams of the affected ambulances.

The vehicles were destined for the Rafah crossing. The convoy would be used so that the injured who could not be transported to Al-Shifa could leave the region and receive medical care in Egypt – according to agreement made through Qatar with Israel and Hamas.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed responsibility for the attack on the convoy. “A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, a Defense Force aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating inside the ambulance.”, said the military.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas it arrived this Sunday (Nov 5) on the 30th day and has already left 11,063 dead, according to the latest update from Al Jazeera. Of the total, 9,633 are Palestinians, with the majority (9,488) being in the Gaza Strip. In the conflict, at least 1,430 Israelis died. The information could not be independently verified by the Power360.

