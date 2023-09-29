Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

The coronavirus continues to be the focus of science. The World Health Organization (WHO) warns of winter. Infections increase in early autumn.

Frankfurt – Winter is approaching, although the weather in September is still rather summery. The cooler seasons are inevitably accompanied by the circulation of viruses. Not least Flu season is just around the corner. And that too Coronavirus plays a role. The World Health Organization (WHO) is already concerned about the increase in corona cases in several countries before the coming winter.

WHO warns about Corona – the proportion of vaccinated people is extremely low

Unfortunately, not all countries are reporting cases anymore, but among those reporting to the WHO, hospital admissions and treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care units have increased. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this on Wednesday (September 27) in Geneva. He named the American continent and Europe. The proportion of corona vaccinated people in the risk groups is worryingly low.

“Covid-19 may not be as acute a crisis as it was two years ago, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore the disease.”

The coronavirus had cost many lives. However, vaccinations have also prevented over a million deaths in Europe.

Coronavirus variants: Epidemiologist appeals to governments

According to previous studies, the variants that are circulating do not cause more severe illnesses than the previously known variants. This is what the American Covid-19 specialist Maria Van Kerkhove said. She called on governments to continue testing so that the spread of variants can be monitored. Meanwhile, there are concerns about a corona drug. As a study showed, Molnupiravir promotes the emergence of dangerous variants (Variants of Concern, VOC). can.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), corona tests should continue to be carried out in order to be able to track the development of the virus. “Covid-19 may no longer be such an acute crisis, but that doesn’t mean we can ignore the disease.” © Addictive Stock/Imago

Implement protective measures against Corona

Van Kerkhofe also emphasized that the known protective measures against infection are still effective. They should also be applied, she said. These include:

Ventilate rooms.

Disinfect hands.

Wear a mask in crowded rooms.

Get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Recently, a study from Italy also caused a stir. According to this, “Neanderthal genes” are said to promote a severe course of corona. (mbr with dpa)