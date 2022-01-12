Even before Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) took office this week as Minister of Digital Affairs, she was already the victim of a classic cut-and-paste error. Probably an employee forgot the last line of the portfolio allocation copy of the new cabinet in Van Huffelens responsibilities. Instead of ‘standardisation of policy on digitization and disinformation’, the last item only stated ‘standardisation’.

Can happen. The task list is therefore not very clear. The Prime Minister of Digital Affairs – actually a State Secretary – is assigned a range of digital responsibilities: from government ICT and passports to open data and less regulatory pressure.

The most sensitive item on the to do list was copied undamaged: Van Huffelen will regulate the supervision of algorithms. To protect citizens, the government wants algorithms (software that predicts possible behavior based on data patterns) check on ‘transparency, discrimination and arbitrariness’.

Van Huffelen has experience with this: as State Secretary in the previous cabinet, she was confronted with the extremely difficult handling of the Allowances Affair. Thousands of citizens became victims of the Tax and Customs Administration, which blindly relied on self-learning algorithms when granting benefits. The profiles that had to fight fraud, no good. The Tax and Customs Administration’s software was trained with incorrect data, the risk profiles were not checked and warnings were ignored. Error upon error upon error. The method was discriminatory, the Dutch Data Protection Authority found.

The same Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) will be the point of contact for Van Huffelen’s algorithm authority. However, it is not clear whether the regulator only monitors government software or whether it should also investigate the large tech companies.

It is also not clear whether algorithms are checked beforehand or afterwards, or both. It seems more efficient to first have government services obtain a ‘Fairly Tested’ stamp from the regulator before they use new self-learning software. That is better than having to look for mistakes in after complaints from victims machine learning. If there is a complaint at all. As an individual – conspiracy theorists aside – just find out that you are part of a pattern that is only seen by invisible software.

The Dutch algorithm authority is already anticipating a new European AI law that aims to better control the use of artificial intelligence. There is no lack of legal options: the AP can, for example, request trade secret information to understand algorithms. But there is a lack of money and specialists to black boxes to break open.

If the new regulator also has to sink its teeth into the complex algorithms of Facebook, Google and other tech giants, the allocated budgets will be insufficient. For the time being, 1 million euros is available in 2023; in 2025 that will be 3.6 million euros. As an indication: a small AP team spent more than two years discovering that the Tax and Customs Administration was breaking the law. This resulted in a fine of 2.75 million euros. Not even because of a ramshackle algorithm, but because the Tax and Customs Administration had made unlawful use of personal data (by selecting people with dual nationality). For the time being, the supervision of the algorithms itself is therefore a black box. It is up to the new Minister of Digital Affairs Van Huffelen to provide clarity. She may not be an IT expert, but she is an expert by experience. Someone who knows that a cut-and-paste mistake can be corrected, but that a mistake in an algorithm has indelible consequences.

