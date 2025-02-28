Who sings today in the COAC final: classified groups and order of action at the Falla Theater

The Grand Final will begin at eight in the afternoon, the same schedule of all adult sessions at the Gran Theater Falla

02/28/2025



Updated at 09: 33h.





The dynamics of celebrations between costumes in the popular continue tirelessly Cádiz Carnival. The Cadiz capital has been submerged for days at its large party between couples and a lot of guasa and the Great Theater Failure It is the epicenter of attention with the Official Carnival Group Contest (COAC) 2025.

A total of 14 groups will be those that participate in the Great End of COAC 2025. Known the jury’s decision after the fourth and final semifinal session, this Thursday the draw was held to determine the order of action of the grand final, which will begin From 8:00 p.m..

1 20:05 hours. Choir The entrails of Cádiz | José Manuel Pedrosa and David Fernández (Cádiz). 2 20:50 hours. Joke Cádiz, those who are going to sing sweat it (dyslexic) | Chirigota de los Villegas (Cádiz). 3 21:35 hours. Comparsa The rats | Jesus Welcome (Cádiz). 4 22:20 hours. Quartet Ku Klux Klan Klan | Miguel Moreno and Ángel Gago (Cádiz). 5 23:05 hours. Choir The dark side | Antonio Rivas, Carlos Sánchez and Julio Pardo Carrillo (Cádiz). 6 23:50 hours. Joke Comparsa the Calaíta (we went for tobacco). A lifelong chirigota … | Alejandro Pérez, ‘El Peluca’ (Cádiz). 7 00:35 hours. Comparsa The cemetery | Jonathan Pérez Ginel, ‘Jona’ (Cádiz). 8 01:20 hours. Quartet A classic never fails | Manuel Peinado (Cádiz). 9 02:05 hours. Choir Cádiz, the show | Luis Rivero and Juanma Moreno (Cádiz). 10 02:50 hours. Joke The James Bond that gives glory to see them | José Guerrero Roldán, ‘Yuyu’. 11 03:35 hours. Comparsa Those of the other neighborhood | Antonio Pérez ‘Piru’ and Sergio Guillén ‘Tomate’ (Cádiz). 12 04:20 hours. Choir The chicken coop | Antonio Bayón and Rubén Cao (Cádiz). 13 05:05 hours. Joke The butaneros, chirigota de cai/cdc | Enrique García Rosado ‘Kike whirlwind’, Javi ‘El Eye’ and David Cornejo (Cádiz). 14 05:50 hours. Comparsa The tribe | Miguel Ángel García Argüez ‘Chapa’ and Raúl Cabrera.

Where to see on television and online the COAC 2025

COAC 2025 can follow live Through the different television, internet and radio platforms. The Grand Final begins at 8:00 p.m. and the event takes place at the Falla de Cádiz Theater.

The event can be seen in full through Cádiz TV wave. In addition, the contest is also televised by channel 38 and Vodafone TV (Channel 702).









Online, it is available in Cádiz Digital Onda (Livestream), Onda Cádiz Carnival (YouTube) and Onda Cádiz TV (Twitch).

The actions can be heard by radio on dial 92.8 of the FM. From the quarterfinals you can see on television in South Canal and Andalusia Televisión.