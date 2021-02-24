Vyacheslav Demchenko, 84 years old, historian, social scientist:

– On the advice of my grandson, I read a recently published book Igor Didenko “Non-Crown of Creation. Everything you are afraid to know about the future. ” The author took a systematic look at the processes of digitalization and the widespread introduction of artificial intelligence from the standpoint of economics and practical benefits for people.

In Soviet times, we were fond of fantastic works brothers Strugatsky, and today this fantasy is becoming a reality. And it becomes scary: what can society come to in the near future? Who will control artificial intelligence?

The style of presentation in the book is very original. Lucidly, observing scientific approach, the author conveys his thoughts to the reader. You read and remember stories and stories Bunin, Chekhov, Shmeleva, Azimova, Lema… And at the same time you wonder: how will a huge number of problems be solved? Climate change, colossal growth in inequality and poverty, and this infection is a pandemic …

They must be solved by heads of state, endowed with a sober and analytical mind. Not artificial intelligence, but people. They must manage artificial intelligence for the benefit of the world and all mankind, and not vice versa.