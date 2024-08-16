Home World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Press Split

A bather reports unexpected encounters with hungry fish in shallow water. Experts give important advice.

Zadar – The sun is shining, the sea is sparkling and the children are splashing happily in the shallow water. But suddenly Ivica Kocijan feels a slight tug on his foot. What started as a harmless nibbling quickly developed into an unpleasant encounter in the otherwise usually beautiful sea off Croatia.

“The fish started to bite lightly on the heel, so you could feel these light bites all around, which didn’t bother me too much until it became more aggressive and in the end they managed to tear off a piece of skin from my leg,” he told the Croatian portal Dnevnik.hr. The little “rodents” had their sights set on a spot where Kocijan had a scar. Tourists in Spain are also familiar with such incidents.

Harmless fish inflict bite wounds on Croatian holidaymakers

Pero Ugarković, ocean researcher and fish expert, explains that in the warmer seasons, the fish have an increased metabolism and look for additional food sources. “One of these sources is the removal of parasites from larger fish or mammals, so humans are actually suitable for them. They see moles, warts and wounds, and when they see a wound, the most pleasant thing for them is usually to peck at it.”

A bather reports painful encounters with hungry fish in the Croatian Adriatic. Experts give important advice. © imago

The little beasts are probably black-tailed bream. They normally live in shallow to moderately deep waters near rocky coasts. The coast off Croatia seems to be predestined for them. However, the mini-attacks by the small fish are not an unknown phenomenon in other parts of the world. The animals are normally harmless, but have become quite accustomed to people and bathers.

Warning for bathers: Avoid water with wounds

As underwater researcher Velimir Vrzić explains, the fish do not have teeth in the traditional sense. “They only grab a small piece of skin. However, I would advise people with open wounds not to go into the sea, just to be on the safe side.” This recently proved fatal for a father on holiday in Turkey, who subsequently died of a bacterial infection.

Otherwise, holidaymakers do not need to be afraid of going into the sea.

Istria, Kvarner Bay and the “Heart of the Adriatic” – the favourite places of Croatia holidaymakers View photo gallery

Because the water temperature in the Mediterranean continues to rise, more and more species are spreading. more dangerous species such as the puffer fish. And even a Whale appeared off Croatia at the beginning of summer.