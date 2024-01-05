Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny called on deputies to go to the front due to the lack of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valeriy Zaluzhny made an emotional speech during a discussion of the law on mobilization in the Verkhovna Rada. During his speech, he announced a shortage of soldiers in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while criticizing the bill on mobilization.

Zaluzhny “strongly disagreed” with some of the norms proposed in the document. In particular, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opposed the rule on recruiting prisoners and criminals into the army. At the same time, he recognized the need to replenish the army and invited Ukrainian deputies to go to the front themselves if they did not provide a sufficient level of mobilization.

Who should I fight with? Either turn to the world and ask people there, or you go fight if you don’t provide Valery Zaluzhny Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Zaluzhny promised to conduct 80 days of training with each mobilized person. At the same time, he once again called for “give him people.”

In turn, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexey Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)who represents the European Solidarity faction, stated in his Telegram-channel that Zaluzhny and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called the increased mobilization “an objective component of the war.” In their opinion, the parliamentarian writes, “there will be no strengthening – there will be no one to defend the state.”

A constitutional contradiction was found in the bill on mobilization in Ukraine

Earlier, Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets called some provisions of the document contradictory to the country’s constitution. The Ombudsman said that the bill, in particular, prohibits citizens from managing their own property. Deputy Alexey Goncharenko said on the Rada TV channel that the document “looks inappropriate.” “I can say that without significant improvements it is impossible to vote for him,” he added.

In turn, former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine Georgy Tuka called for “not giving a damn about human rights” in the issue of mobilization. He accused the local media of pandering to draft dodgers and noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a shortage of people.

See also Secret budget: Chamber publishes names of parliamentarians who requested amendments - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Already don’t give a damn about any norms, regulations, human rights. Are you of military age? Forward – to defend the fatherland Georgy Tukaex-Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of Ukraine

On December 25, the Ukrainian government submitted a bill on mobilization to the Verkhovna Rada. In accordance with the document, subpoenas will be sent, including in electronic form, even to citizens who have gone abroad. Persons liable for military service will be temporarily limited in their rights if they fail to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

Kiev admitted that mobilization causes difficulties for the authorities

Advisor to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, admitted that it is difficult for Kyiv to mobilize into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He explained this by the fact that the quality of life in the country is worse than in Europe. Podolyak added that there is a tough discussion in Ukrainian society regarding the issue of mobilization, but the country’s authorities have no choice. At the same time, Podolyak emphasized that it will continue in any case.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky, who is in a pre-trial detention center on suspicion of treason, expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian leadership fell into a trap because of the bill to tighten mobilization. According to him, the authorities tried to shift the responsibility for conscripting citizens into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine onto Zaluzhny, but they themselves found themselves in a difficult situation, receiving a barrage of criticism not only from society, but even from situational partners.

Related materials:

On December 19, Vladimir Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked him to mobilize another 450 thousand to 500 thousand people. However, on December 27, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny denied these words, saying that the military command did not make such a request.