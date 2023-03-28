Owning and operating a business in Florida is increasingly competitive.

As more and more people join the state, the economy of the workforce also grows.

With the changing landscape of the work environment, it’s easy to get a little confused about some of the workers comp insurance in Florida.

People may tell you multiple things but it’s essential to know what the law says about workers comp insurance in Florida. If you’re an employee, then it’s in your best interest to know. If you’re a business owner, it’s even more important to ensure you’re in compliance with state operating laws.

Here’s what you need to know about who should have workers’ comp insurance in Florida.

Companies and Business Owners

Technically speaking, most companies and business owners should offer workers’ comp coverage in Florida. Any company, not in construction, that employs 4 or more people must carry workers comp insurance in Florida according to state law.

If a business is operating in the construction industry, then it must provide workers comp insurance in Florida as soon as they have just 1 employee. Construction employees run a greater risk of being injured on the job and therefore must be covered under workers comp insurance.

The state of Florida clearly identifies which workers are classified as construction workers for the purposes of workers comp insurance in Florida such as painters, plumbers, and landscapers.

Independent Contractors

Independent contractors are one exception to the workers’ comp insurance in Florida rule because they typically provide their own insurance. Employers can’t just hire people and call them independent contractors to avoid providing workers comp insurance in Florida, though some have attempted to try over the years.

Florida state law provides specific definitions of exactly who may be considered an independent contractor. For instance, the statute reads that an independent contractor in Florida provides their own work, truck, equipment, and materials. There are multiple qualifications of an independent contractor in Florida and workers must meet one of the requirements to be considered independent contractors.

If an independent contractor is hurt on the job in Florida without the proper workers’ comp insurance in Florida, then the general contractor is legally responsible for the medical bills, according to state law.

Generally Speaking

Everyone should have workers’ comp insurance in Florida, generally speaking. While sole proprietorships may not be required to carry workers comp insurance in Florida, it’s still a good idea to have it. Sole proprietors are usually automatically excluded from workers comp policies but they can elect to cover themselves.

Workers comp insurance in Florida provides protections for employees who may be injured on the job and for employers who must mitigate risk for their business. Carrying the proper worker’s comp insurance in Florida prevents injured workers from suing over liability issues while ensuring they have access to the proper medical care. Workers comp insurance in Florida also provides some source of income to injured workers who may not be able to immediately return to work after an injury

Workers Comp Insurance in Florida

Workers comp insurance in Florida is there to protect employers and workers who suffer on-the-job injuries. It encourages business owners to provide a safe work environment and institute regular safety protocols at work. Workers comp insurance in Florida also ensures that workers who are injured on the job not only get the proper medical care but also have a guaranteed income in the event they can’t return to work immediately. Workers comp insurance in Florida is good for everyone in the business economy and just about every worker in Florida should have this insurance.

