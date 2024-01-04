Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

The cases in which it is necessary to go to the emergency room, when it is not necessary. Useful precautions to avoid becoming infected (and not infecting others). Still time to get vaccinated against flu and Covid

If you have a “bad” flu or Covid or respiratory problems, is it necessary to go to the emergency room?



Yes, if you are elderly or “frail” due to other pre-existing pathologies and, in general, if you have respiratory failure, that is, you cannot breathe. Here: Emergency rooms taken by storm

When, however, is it not necessary to go?



A person “normal” that is who has no major pathologies – for example cardiovascular, respiratory or immunosuppressed — and has fever at 38-39, cough and cold, can be treated at home by consulting your family doctor (even just by telephone) and correctly taking the antipyretics and other medicines recommended by the doctor. In these cases there is no need to go to the emergency room where, among other things, the possibility of contracting other infections can increase.

See also Cancer and therapies: women most at risk of serious side effects Can antibiotics be taken?



In case of flu, Covid and other viral forms, antibiotics should not be taken unless the doctor prescribes them.

What precautions are useful to avoid infecting yourself and others?



To prevent flu and respiratory diseases you can follow simple rules such as washing your hands regularly and frequently, using a mask in crowded places and if you have a cold, coughing or sneezing into the crook of your elbow. If you have symptoms such as cough and fever you need to stay at home to treat yourself and also to avoid infecting people at risk of serious illness.

Is there still time to get vaccinated for flu and Covid? Who is recommended to?



Yes, but it takes about two weeks for the vaccination protection to activate. The vaccination recommended by the Ministry of Health for groups of people at risk, the elderly and frail (we talked about it here and here). See also With the pandemic mental disorders increased by 30%, doors open in 140 hospitals

*With the advice of Pietro Scanzanomedical director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases IRCCS Lazzaro Spallanzani of Rome and of Marco Falconedirector of infectious diseases at the Pisa University Hospital and professor of infectious diseases at the University of Pisa

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.