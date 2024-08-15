Home World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

A more contagious variant of the Mpox virus is currently on the rise. Vaccinations could contain the spread, but are not recommended for everyone.

Munich – The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared its highest alert level due to a new variant of the dangerous viral disease Mpox in Africa, also known as monkeypox. U.N.-Authority proclaimed a “public health emergency of international concern” because the spread of Mpox in several countries could become a health threat. Vaccinations are currently only recommended for certain groups of people.

500 deaths due to Mpox in Africa: Possibly only “tip of the iceberg”

The WHO’s declaration has no immediate impact. The main purpose is to prepare authorities worldwide for potential outbreaks of Mpox. The WHO also hopes to receive financial support for containment measures in Africa. The background to this is the highly contagious variant discovered in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the end of 2023, which has also been detected in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya in recent weeks.

The Imvanex vaccine is also intended to protect against Mpox: the vaccination is not necessary for everyone. (Symbolic image) © Robert Michael/picture alliance/dpa

Risk of spread in Europe “very low”: Mpox can only be transmitted through direct contact

In 2024, more than 14,000 suspected cases and over 500 deaths were reported, including Childrenfrom the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African countries – more than in the entire previous year. Dimie Ogoina, an infectious disease specialist at Niger Delta University, warned that this may only be the tip of the iceberg because not enough testing is being done and not all infected people are seeking medical help.

The European Health Authority ECDC recently classified the risk of the new variant spreading in Europe as “very low”. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there are currently no known cases of “Clade I” in Germany. “Mpox is not so easily transmissible,” virus researcher Marion Koopmans from the Erasmus University Rotterdam told the German Press AgencyIt is spread through direct contact and is therefore relatively easy to stop.

Mpox vaccination only recommended for certain groups of people

Accordingly, vaccination is currently only recommended for certain groups of people, as the RKI states in its FAQ Based on the risk-benefit assessment, vaccination of other population groups is therefore not necessary. Specifically, according to the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), the smallpox vaccine Imvanex should be used for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and indicated vaccination.

Why was Mpox called monkeypox? Mpox was originally called monkeypox because the virus was first discovered in laboratory monkeys in 1958. However, this name is outdated because the virus does not originate specifically from monkeys, but can also have other animals such as rodents as hosts. In addition, the renaming was intended to misleading and potentially stigmatizing impression prevent the disease from being transmitted directly from monkeys to humans. Source: World Health Organization (WHO)

Mpox vaccination: These groups of people should be vaccinated according to the RKI

Preventive vaccination after contact (post-exposure prophylaxis):

Persons with close physical contact via non-intact skin or mucous membranes or prolonged unprotected face to face-Contact with a person suffering from Mpox.

After close contact without adequate personal protective equipment with a person with confirmed Mpox disease.

Personnel in laboratories with accidental unprotected contact with laboratory samples containing non-inactivated Mpox material.

Indication vaccination of persons with increased risk of exposure and infection:

Men over 18 years of age who have sex with men and frequently change partners.

Personnel in special laboratories who carry out specific activities with infectious laboratory samples.

Typical symptoms include:

Fever

fatigue

Headaches and muscle pain

Swollen lymph nodes

Skin rashes (spots and blisters)

Global emergency due to Mpox: Virus could be contained with vaccinations in 2022

Tim Nguyen, head of the WHO’s High Impact Events Preparedness Division, reported that 500,000 vaccine doses are available. Another 2.4 million could be produced by the end of the year if orders are placed. The WHO is calling on countries with stockpiles to provide vaccine doses. The EU plans to provide a total of 175,000 doses of the MVA-BN vaccine.

The WHO had already declared an emergency due to Mpox in July 2022. At that time, cases were reported in over 60 countries. The virus also spread in Germany, and a child, among others, became ill. The infections were caused by clade II – a variant that causes less severe disease. Because the outbreaks in most countries were brought under control through vaccinations, the emergency was lifted in 2023. (dpa/cln)