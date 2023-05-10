Senator had suggested that the minister negotiated habeas corpus; Moro is the target of action in the STF accused of extortion in Lava Jato

the minister Gilmar Mendes, of stf (Federal Supreme Court), said on Tuesday (May 9, 2023) that “who owes explanations on selling decisions” is the former judge and senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR). The statement was made in an interview with CNN Brazil. The magistrate was asked about a speech by Moro on April 14, when suggested that Gilmar sold habeas corpus.

The minister declared that he had not spoken with the senator about the episode. “With the experience I’ve accumulated, even enemies I have to choose“, he said. “I have to pick fights. I deferred this matter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which, by good means, filed a complaint, a complaint against Sergio Moro.”

Gilmar said he thought “curious” the moment when the video with Moro’s statements surfaced –since the senator faces a lawsuit in the STF which analyzes the accusations of the former Odebrecht lawyer Rodrigo Tacla Duran against him and the former prosecutor and current federal deputy Deltan Dallagnol (We can-PR). Read more about the case at the end of this text.

“It’s curious that it came in this context. And it’s a very easy solution. Tacla Duran says, at least that’s what is there in all the interviews, that she would have made a deposit of US$ 5 million to the office of Moro’s wife. Just open the account and clarify this doubt. Therefore, the person who has to make explanations about selling decisions is Moro”, said Gilmar Mendes.

The STF minister denied having been “great defender” by Lava Jato. “I was the first critic of Lava Jato, already of the lengthy prisons in Curitiba, saying that it was torture”, he declared.

Read more about Gilmar Mendes’ criticism of Lava Jato:

Gilmar Mendes said that the relationship between O Judiciary and the Executive changedfrom water to wine” with the departure of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the entry of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Presidency of the Republic. According to him, now there is a relationship of “normality”. Previously, coexistence wasmore than difficult”, was, according to the magistrate, “traumatic” It is “singular”.

“In fact, the Court in those years, I don’t think it was even during the dictatorship. The dictatorship attacked the Court by retiring judges or reconfirming the Court, but no attack of this magnitude“, he said.

Asked about political insecurity, he declared: “We produced this great political insecurity that was Bolsonaro’s election itself with everything we had, perhaps caused a little by the legal uncertainty that, in the matrix of this, is Lava Jato.”

MORO

In the video released on April 14, Moro, jokingly, talks about buying a “habeas corpus by Gilmar Mendes”. He was at what appears to be a June party accompanied by his wife, deputy Rosangela Moro (Brazil-SP Union).

The video excerpt shows Moro responding to a female voice who said: “Is bribing the old man”. The former judge then replied: “No, that’s bail. Institute. To buy… to buy a habeas corpus from Gilmar Mendes”.

At the time, the senator’s advisory stated that the speech was taken out of context.

Watch (18s):

INDICTMENT

Sergio Moro was a federal judge and commanded the Lava Jato operation in Curitiba. He resigned from the judiciary to be Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice and Public Security and, in April 2020, left the government accusing the former president of committing crimes of responsibility and ideological falsehood. He was elected senator for Paraná in 2022 with almost 2 million votes.

At this moment, he is the subject of action in the STF. When he was at court, the minister Ricardo Lewandowski established that the Supreme Court is the competent forum to analyze the accusations of Tacla Duran against Moro and Dallagnol. Here’s the full (101 KB) of the decision.

Tacla Duran accuses the 2 of the crime of extortion while conducting Lava Jato – that is, they would have participated in an operation to sell a judicial decision, precisely the type of indirect accusation that Moro has now made against Gilmar Mendes in the joke in the June party video .

On March 28, 2023, the judge Eduardo Appiofrom the 13th Federal Court in Curitiba, the same position that Moro held at Lava Jato, it sent the lawyer’s testimony to the STF. The senator asked for the decision to be reconsidered.

Tacla Duran is accused of the crime of money laundering in a lawsuit originating from the operation. He was accused in Lava Jato of being an operator of the offshore created by a “bribery department” from Odebrecht. He worked for the company from 2011 to 2016 and received BRL 36 million from contractors investigated for the operation.

DEFENSE

On the date the lawyer gave his statement, on March 27, Sergio Moro released a note arguing that Duran’s statements were “fake”.

Here is the full text of Moro’s note:

“On Tacla Duran’s statements: This is a person who, after initially denying it, later confessed to professionally laundering money for Odebrecht and had his preventive detention decreed in Lava Jato. Since 2017 he has been making false accusations, without any proof, except for those he himself fabricated. He has been trying since 2020 to make a plea bargain with the Attorney General’s Office, without success. Due to lack of evidence, the PGR procedure was filed on June 9, 2022.

“The senator is not afraid of any investigation, but regrets the political use of slander made by a confessed criminal who lacks credibility.”

Deputy Deltan Dallagnol stated that he would limit himself to publications in his profile on twitter. He criticized judge Eduardo Appio and called Tacla Duran a “compulsive liar”.