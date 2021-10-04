fromMarc Dimitriu conclude

Should Jamaica come about after all, who should become Chancellor? A survey paints a clear picture. And not to the delight of Armin Laschet.

Berlin – In the first week after the election, the Union tries to save what can be saved. After you could not emerge as the winner of the federal election *, the CDU * and CSU * want to bring calm to the shop again. At the same time, the Union is likely to be renewed, both in terms of content * and personnel. But the party leaders emphasize that you can just as easily renew yourself in the government as in the opposition.

Who should lead a possible Jamaica coalition: Söder or Laschet?

But who should lead the possible negotiations with the Greens * and FDP about a Jamaica coalition and ultimately become Chancellor? Chancellor candidate and CDU boss Armin Laschet * is counted after the failed election. The party is seething, the first MPs and various JU associations, as well as the Union of Values, are calling for his resignation. He still holds on to power. The only question is how long?

On Tuesday there was even a rumor that CSU boss Markus Söder * could step in for Laschet. He denied that, but for many party members he would have been the desired solution as a candidate for chancellor anyway. Many are sure: With Söder, the Union would have won the election. But what do the voters think? Should a traffic light not work * and it ends up in Jamaica, who would the citizens prefer as Chancellor: Armin Laschet or Markus Söder?

Poll after the federal election: clear vote for Markus Söder – smack for Armin Laschet

One of Focus Online Commissioned a representative survey of the opinion institute Civey comes to a clear result: 44 percent of those questioned would accept a Jamaica coalition under a Chancellor Söder rather than under Laschet. Only nine percent were in favor of Laschet. For three percent, Jamaica would be equally popular among both. The next demoscopic swatter for the CDU chief.

However, 43 percent said they would not accept a coalition between the Union, the Greens and the FDP under Markus Söder or Armin Laschet. So Jamaica doesn't seem to be particularly popular. (md)