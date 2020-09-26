With the coronavirus making its way through almost the entire world and some countries suffering the second wave of the pandemic, many are the voices that ask more severe measures with the sole purpose of stopping contagions.

Some countries have had to give reverse de-escalation and re-adopt measures that have already been taken to contain the virus in a general way. In others, the situation is assessed regionally. This is the case of Spain, with the Community of Madrid as the main focus of discussion.

Despite the ascending evolution of cases a total confinement is not contemplated as it happened in the month of March, as indicated by the Minister of Education, Isabel Celáa, and the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa. An option that goes in line with what the World Health Organization (WHO) indicates.

Michael Ryan, the agency’s Director of Health Emergencies, assures that that possibility would be the “last resort”. “We must increase the pace, pressure ourselves to stabilize the situation and control the transmission. In many cases, things have been done very well, so it is important that lockdowns are the last resort“, he assured at a press conference.

Dexamethasone, effective in reducing lethality

For his part, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has confirmed that only dexamethasone has been able to reduce the fatality rate of the pandemic.

The expert this clarification to explain the WHO program to develop and globally distribute scientific tools against COVID. It is expected to have 245 million treatment lines, 500 million tests and 2 billion doses of vaccines before the end of 2021. For this, Tedros assured that a financial aid of 35,000 million dollars will be needed, “the equivalent of what the world spends itself on cigarettes every two weeks“.