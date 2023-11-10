Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/11/2023 – 20:30

The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this Friday (10), at the United Nations (UN) Security Council, that the health system in Gaza is “on the verge of collapse”, for cause of conflicts between Israel and the Hamas group. Since October 7th, the WHO has verified more than 250 attacks on the healthcare system in Gaza and the West Bank and 25 in Israel, in places such as hospitals, clinics and ambulances.

“The healthcare system is on its knees,” he said. Tedros Adhanom reported that half of Gaza’s hospitals are not functioning and that the rest are operating beyond their capacity. Overcrowding of facilities increases the risk of outbreaks of diarrheal and respiratory diseases and skin infections.

Related news:

More than 10,800 people were killed in Gaza, almost 70% of them women and children, he said. “One child dies every ten minutes on average in Gaza,” said the WHO director, also recalling that more than 100 UN employees have already been killed in the conflict.

“No place and no one is safe,” said Adhanom, adding that the organization is supporting healthcare workers, who are physically and mentally exhausted and “doing their best in unimaginable conditions.”

The director general of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS), a humanitarian organization operating in Palestine, Marwan Jilani, also gave a report on the health situation in Gaza during the UN Security Council meeting. He said many would die from hunger or disease and called on the council to demand an effective and immediate ceasefire, along with emergency aid for northern Gaza.

Gilad Erdan, ambassador and permanent representative of Israel on the Security Council, contested the WHO data, stating that the focus of the data presented was on Gaza hospitals, but made no mention of a direct attack on an Israeli hospital a few days ago, by Hamas rockets. According to the ambassador, the briefing from the WHO was based on information from Hamas, not UN officials themselves. “Unfortunately, they are transmitting falsehoods that are completely disconnected from reality,” he said.