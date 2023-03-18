The health entity assured that throughout this year the coronavirus could cease to be a high-alert disease and become a threat that “does not disturb society.” This occurs in a context where the global number of cases dropped to unprecedented levels, lower than those reported when it was classified as a “pandemic.”

The coronavirus could go from being a high-level disease to being reduced to one like the seasonal flu. This was announced this Friday, March 17, by the head of the emergency programs of the World Health Organization, Michael Ryan, at a press conference.

According to the official, this would mean that Covid-19 will be “a virus that will continue to kill, but a virus that does not disturb society or hospital systems.”

“I am confident that this year we can say that Covid-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern,” Ryan said.

While the director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pointed out that the number of deaths in the last four weeks “was lower” than the figures that have been recorded since it was considered a pandemic three years ago.

The WHO also stressed that, if there is a reduction in the level of danger of the coronavirus, it will be due to the fact that global health consistency is “in a much better position than at any other time in the pandemic.”

Instead of a coherent and cohesive global response, #COVID19 has been marked by a chaotic patchwork of responses. This is why we need the #PandemicAccord – that countries are now negotiating – to work in cooperation with each other to prepare for and respond to future pandemics. pic.twitter.com/IJYbsHQQQk — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2023



This happens on the same day that the agency once again urged China to share all scientific information about the origin of the virus, accusing it of having unsubmitted results on the animal market where they believe it could have been produced.

Last weekend marked three years since the UN body officially labeled the situation a pandemic, despite the fact that the problem had been around for several weeks before with inaction from the countries.

“We declared a global health emergency to prompt countries to take decisive action, but not all did,” recalled the WHO leader.

“Three years later, there have been almost seven million deaths from Covid-19, although we know that the real number of deaths is much higher,” added Ghebreyesus.