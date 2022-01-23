World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge admitted that the end of the coronavirus pandemic could soon come after the omicron strain. He said this in an interview with AFP. Le Figaro.

“It is likely that the region is nearing the end of the pandemic,” he said, adding that after omicron, there could be a lull for several weeks or months due to the general immunity that is developed as a result of vaccination, past infection, and seasonality will also affect.

At the same time, the WHO representative called for caution, since this does not mean that the virus will go into an endemic phase, which is typical for a certain area.

“Endemic means that we can predict what will happen, and this virus has surprised us more than once,” a spokesman for the organization said.

Earlier in January, infectious disease specialist Katherine Pauling, a vaccinologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in North Carolina, identified cough, nasal congestion, runny nose and fatigue as the main symptoms of the omicron strain. According to the specialist, a few signs may be enough to understand what exactly a person has become infected with.