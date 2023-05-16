The World Health Organization (WHO) issued new guidelines this Monday (15) in which it states that artificial sweeteners should not be used to replace sugar in weight loss diets. The report highlights the lack of scientific consensus on the effectiveness of these products in long-term weight management and for the occurrence of other side effects.

The institution, based on a series of studies on artificial sweeteners, says that there is no evidence that the exchange of sugar for the sweetener helps in weight loss or to prevent the development of diabetes. In fact, research has shown that the use of these chemicals can be harmful to health when used in excess and for a prolonged period of time, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease and contributing to a higher mortality rate in adults.

+ Exports of soy, sugar and coffee from Brazil advance in the 1st week of May

+ Raw sugar recovers, cocoa reaches the highest level in 6 and a half years

The document deals with the use of sweeteners with the aim of weight control. The term is used by the organization to define slimming in cases of overweight or obese people and also the prevention of weight gain. In addition, WHO draws attention to possible unwanted effects of prolonged use of sweeteners, such as an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and certain types of cancer in adults.

The report does not indicate that artificial sweeteners should be substituted for sugars. The recommendation is that the consumption of sweetened foods as a whole be reduced, looking for natural forms of sugar, such as that derived from fruits.

The contraindication of the use of sweeteners for weight loss is for adults and children, being restricted only to those who already have a diagnosis of pre-existing diabetes. It also does not apply to the use of hygiene products and medicines that contain small amounts of artificial sweeteners.

The guidelines refer to any non-nutritive (natural or synthetic) compound used as a sweetener that is not classified as a sugar such as aspartame, cyclamate, saccharin, sucralose and stevia. Generally, these are compounds used for weight loss or control, because they have low caloric value.

The WHO points out that studies evaluating the impacts of the use of sweeteners on the health of diabetic individuals were not considered in the analysis, and that the objective of the report is to offer guidance for the use of sweeteners only for control diets or weight loss.