Who saw it ?, the previews of the episode of June 16, 2021 on Rai 3

Tonight – June 16, 2021 – a new unmissable episode of Who has seen it ?, the historic Rai 3 broadcast conducted by Federica Sciarelli, is broadcast We awaited important news on the case of Denise Pipitone and updates on the case of Saman, the girl killed by her family who wanted to force her into an arranged marriage. For the first time, then, the son of Angela Costantino will speak, the mother who was made to disappear in 1994 and whose body has never been found. After 15 years, however, Barbara Corvi has also disappeared into thin air. I am the sister-in-law and wife of Roberto Lo Giudice, now under investigation for the murder of the latter. This and much more during today’s episode, June 16, 2021, on Rai 3.

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who saw it? live TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, airs today – Wednesday 16 June 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (digital terrestrial channel 3). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming through the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films Rai on pc, tablet and smartphone.