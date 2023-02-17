Saman Abbas’s father’s lawyer spoke to Chi l’ha visto. The man points the finger at the Italian state and denies all accusations

The lawyer of Shabbar Abbasfather of Saman Abbas, intervened by telephone during the broadcast Who has seenconducted by Federica Sciarelli.

Shabbar was captured by the Pakistani authorities and is waiting for the extradition hearing in Italywhich has already been postponed numerous times.

The man keeps repeating about did not commit the crime, through his lawyer points the finger at the Italian State. She accuses him of having locked up Saman Abbas in a protected community, without allowing her to see her parents and of having withheld her documents to prevent her from leaving Italy.

However, the facts did not go as stated by the lawyer. Saman had reported his situation to the Italian authorities. She did not want to give in to the arranged marriage and she wanted to be free to live her love story, born on her social networks with another boy of Pakistani origins.

The documents were in her family’s possession and she had returned to them to retrieve them. So not to escape from the community, as her father says.

It is not Shabbar that has to defend itself, but the Italian state with its laws. He imprisoned the girl in a community for higher studies. The family did not want her to go and neither did she, so much so that she ran away several times to return to her family. The clash was between Saman and the local authorities, who had placed her in the community. They didn’t allow her parents to meet her and pray like a Muslim.

Saman met her parents on April 30, 2021 and then returned to the community. The truth is that that day the girl had gone to her parents to tell them that she wanted to leave Italy forever, because many kids are scared of community life. Shabbar had decided to leave the country, so she bought the ticket to Pakistan two or three days before. Saman told them that she would join them soon, as soon as she had the documents because the Italian community had forbidden her to move.

The lawyer then specified that if the body found in the Novellara countryside really belongs to Saman Abbas, the real culprit he is still at large. He ended the call by saying:

The Italian state converted their daughter’s death into an honor killing, and they charged the entire family. He wants and deserves the real culprit to get behind his back.

Uncle Danish pointed the finger at his mother Nazia, still on the run. No one knows where the woman is. It was just the man who did find Saman’s body and to admit that he buried her with the two cousins.