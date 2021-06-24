Denise Pipitone case: the former prosecutor Maria Angioni explains to those who saw him what was contested by the prosecutor

During the last episode of the tv program Who has seen, which has always dealt with the case of Denise Pipitone, some details have been clarified on the accusations against the former prosecutor Maria Angioni.

Credit: Who saw it

The woman, investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for false declarations, he clarified his position during a call with the correspondent of the TV program.

Maria Angioni is the one who coordinated the investigation into the disappearance of Denise Pipitone and the one who, after 17 years, made sure that turn the spotlights back on on the kidnapping. He talked about misdirections, bad bugs, law enforcement agents who could not be trusted, undervalued elements and much more. So why did the prosecutor point the finger at you today?

The former prosecutor explained to Who saw him that she expected to be investigated and was sure that her words would bothered someone.

The words of Maria Angioni

They objected to me that when they heard me sit on May 3, without giving me the documents they had, in fact I complained about this, I would have said things that were a little discordant from how they would appear from the documents. So today I was able, thanks to being investigated, to be able to file a request for a copy of all the documents.

I said that a camera had been installed on the scooter and that it no longer worked and I had to activate another one. They showed me the documents related to the second camera.

Credit: Who saw it

This is the first “false” element according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Also another thing that I would have said. We had heard a brief information one, I’m not saying who he is, an old thing from 2004. They found me some documents that don’t contain those statements.

At the end of the interview, Maria Angioni explained that May 14 has filed a complaint against the manner in which that summary information was carried out. Before the warranty information was signed.

Two crooks challenged me. I talked about a thousand things and they challenged me two. The only ones where, according to them, they managed to find a discord.

What will happen now?

The former prosecutor revealed that he does not know what will happen now and what they will do, but they have requested theimmediate archiving.

Credit: Who saw it