Who saw it?, previews of the episode of 8 November 2023 on Rai 3

This evening – Wednesday 8 November 2023 – a new episode of Who has seen it? is broadcast, the historic Rai 3 broadcast hosted by Federica Sciarelli, broadcast from 9.20 pm. The church that hid the body of Elisa Claps for 17 years reopens in Potenza. The community is indignant and the bishop leaves the church with an escort. The images will be proposed to Who has seen it? this evening. Then the crime of Pierina, the woman killed in Rimini: interviews, documents and unpublished testimonies. And again the disappearance of Domenico Manzo, the worker who disappeared while his daughter’s birthday party was underway in his home. And, as always, appeals, requests for help and reports of people in difficulty.

Contacts

We have seen the previews and the stories of tonight, but what are the contacts of Who has seen it? to report missing persons? Here are the official contacts of the historic Rai 3 broadcast.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chilhavisto/

Twitter @chilhavistorai3

website: www.chilhavisto.rai.it

telephone 06.8262

email [email protected]

WhatsApp 345 313 ​​1987

Streaming and live TV

Where to see Who saw it? live TV and live streaming? Federica Sciarelli’s program, as mentioned, is broadcast today – Wednesday 8 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see the various programs and films broadcast by Rai on PCs, tablets and smartphones.